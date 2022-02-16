Ex-CD Projekt Red Developers Form New Studio, Rebel Wolves

Former developers from CD Projekt Red today announced the formation of a new development studio, Rebel Wolves.

Some of the developers behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 have come together to form a new studio and work on a brand new project. Led by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz (Game Director – The Witcher 3, Head of Production/Secondary Game Director – Cyberpunk 2077), the team aims to create vibrant virtual worlds filled with emotion and unique experiences. Much like CD Projekt Red, Revel Wolves will be based in Warsaw, Poland.

“For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do—something ingrained in our DNA. Personally, I couldn’t be happier to have banded together with friends who share this passion. We’re developing a video game we’d like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition. Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other.” – Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, Rebel Wolves CEO and Game Director.

While Rebel Wolves didn’t provide many details about their first project, they did reveal it will be a AAA dark fantasy RPG built inside Unreal 5. It’ll be the first in a planned saga.

We’ll let you know when Rebel Wolves releases more details about its upcoming project.