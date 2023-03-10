Exoprimal Open Beta Starts Next Week Ahead of July Launch

Last year, Capcom revealed Exoprimal, a co-op sci-fi shooter where squads of five players in advanced exosuits must survive against waves of ferocious dinosaurs as well as attacks from other teams.

Since its announcement, the game has held several closed betas for those eager to get their hands on it, but the Japanese publisher is now ready to provide an early hands-on opportunity for all players as Exoprimal gears up for its first open beta from March 16 at 5 PM PT through March 19 at 5 PM PT. As part of yesterday’s Capcom Spotlight, Exoprimal was also confirmed to release on July 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the open beta being available on all platforms and the game also being a day one launch title on Xbox Game Pass.

For more on Exoprimal, be sure to check out the new trailer below.