Explore Magalan in the New ELEX II Trailer

It’s been about four years since gamers were first introduced to the world of Magalan and its curious mix of technology and magic. That’s a long time regardless of whether or not one was a fan of the original ELEX, so those interested in the upcoming ELEX II have some catching up to do. Fortunately, the most recent trailer more or less lays it all out.

With ELEX II, it looks like Piranha Bytes is setting out to provide fans with another helping of everything they liked (and disliked) about the first game. The planet Magalan still offers a very explorable open world with many paths of progression. As Jax, players once again have their trusty jetpack to help them get across the vast map, and they also have plenty of ways to engage the planet’s menagerie of monsters in combat.

The main addition in ELEX II seems to be the new aliens that’ve infested the landscape and altered some of the local wildlife, making them even more monstrous. It’s a lot to contend with, so hopefully doing so will feel more satisfying this time around.

ELEX II launches on March 1 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.