Extremely Limited Toyota Gran Turismo 7 Yaris Unveiled

It’s not every day that you see a video game inspired car on the road. Jeep once had a tie-in with Call of Duty for an extremely limited run of Wranglers. Toyota is adding to the mix to help tie-in with the release of Gran Turismo 7 on March 4 by offering a new car. This extremely limited car isn’t even Toyota’s best performance car, and is arguably their lowest performance model. The Yaris has been in Gran Turismo in the past, and now Toyota is offering the Yaris GR Sport for customers in Spain. This 1.5-litre hybrid car produces 116 BHP and offers a Gran Turismo logo on the front wings along with a numbered badge.

On top of this only being available in Spain, the Yaris GR Sport is only getting 100 manufactured units. One of these is also going to the champion of a Spanish Gran Turismo tournament. However, if you are interested in this, the car does come with a PlayStation 5 and a physical copy of Gran Turismo. Toyota is also throwing in three months of PlayStation Plus and an extra DualSense controller. This is quite the way to get your hands on a PS5 if you haven’t already. This specific car also isn’t available in Gran Turismo 7 at launch.