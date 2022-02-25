Ezio Auditore Nendoroid Available for Pre-Order

Assassin’s Creed has been a hit since first releasing in 2007 and spawning many sequels. The follow-up in Assassin’s Creed II introduced us to a fan-favorite character, Ezio Auditore. Collectors will be able to add to their displays with the character’s Nendoroid figure.

Ezio is depicted in his classic white outfit with all the strap, buckle and coattail details. It comes with three different face plates, one is shrouded in the hood, one is serious and the last is smirking. His main weapons, the Apple of Eden and Sword of Altaïr come as accessories. Additional accessories include a feather to hold and haystack paper piece for decoration.

Pre-orders are open until March 31. However, it will not be available to own until October. With the recent release of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on the Switch, pre-ordering this figure comes at good timing for fans.