F-Zero X Release Date Announced for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

F-Zero remains a beloved futuristic racing series and despite being one that Nintendo hasn’t created a new entry of in many years, remains in high regard by its fanbase. The N64 entry was the second entry released in North America and the first to use polygonal graphics. It upped the speed compared to the SNES original and featured the X Cup full of randomized tracks that kept me coming back to it constantly. It’s one of Nintendo’s most replayable racers and one of the N64’s finest games. On March 11, the game hits the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online – with online play to boot for multiplayer action.