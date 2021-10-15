F1 2021 Adds Imola Circuit in Latest Update

Codemasters has announced it has added its second of three free circuits to F1 2021. The latest update brings Imola to the game and the update is available now for all platforms. Imola follows the addition of Portimao as the next circuit to be available will be Jeddah. The update also includes Red Bull Racing’s alternate livery that was used at the Turkish Grand Prix last weekend. This livery took inspiration from the Honda 272 that was raced by American Richie Ginther in the victory in Mexico back in 1965. The update also provides updates to previous liveries in the game. You can check out our review of F1 2021 here.