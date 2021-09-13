F1 2021 Adds Portuguese Grand Prix, Reveals DLC Road Map

Today, Codemasters released a new patch for F1 2021 that also includes the first post-launch circuit. Portimao, home of the Portuguese Grand Prix, is now included for free with the game via an update. This is the first of three circuits that will be released for the game. Codemasters has also updated the vehicle performance to match the current day performance of each manufacture in the Formula One season. Players can also expect the latest Aston Martin Safety Car to appear in the game, along with a free trial for both the Xbox and Playstation family of systems. You can check out the full roadmap below.

From September 13 2021 Updated Car Performances Portimao New Aston Martin Safety Car Free Trial on Xbox & PlayStation

October 2021 Imola F1 Sports Update

November 2021 Jeddah Street Circuit F2™ 2021 Season

