F1 2021 Driver Ratings Revealed

Codemasters and EA Sports have revealed this year’s driver ratings for F1 2021. The game is set to launch next week, and the talent in Formula One this season has really been showcased across the board. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are listed as the best drivers with an overall score of 95. The score is comprised of four different categories: Experience, Racecraft, Awareness and Pace. Other notables include Lando Norris at 91, George Russell at 84, Sebastian Vettel at 89 and Carlos Sainz at 87. The dynamic My Team, where you create a team and select a teammate, will update the ratings as the real season progresses.