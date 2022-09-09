F1 22 Adds New Livery and Circuit

Codemasters has announced that it is adding Ferrari’s 75th Anniversary livery to F1 22 for free. This also pays homage to the Monza circuit in Italy, which they are racing this weekend. The drivers will dawn all yellow suits while yellow has been added to the car. All the items will be in the game including the helmets and pit crew liveries. Players can also expect the return of Shanghai International Circuit and a Zhou Guanyu featured weekly even to commemorate the Chinese Moon Festival. These are available now in the update.