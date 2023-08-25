F1 23 Expands on F1 World Content

Today, EA and Codemasters have announced a celebration to the restart of the Formula One season. After the summer break, the F1 calendar returns as F1 23 will offer new content for its F1 World. From August 29 to September 4, players can race against the lap time of back-to-back World Champion Max Verstappen at Circuit Zandvoort. Those who beat Verstappen’s lap time of 1:10:621 will earn his special Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 helmet in-game that shows off the victory. After that time on September 5, players can then go head-to-head against Charles Leclerc to win a special Scuderia Ferrari item for the Formula One Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia 2023.

“We are beyond thrilled with the launch of the new ‘Pro Challenge’ feature in ‘F1® World’. Giving players the opportunity to directly engage and compete against their favourite drivers in game is something we always wanted to deliver,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “’F1® World’ will continue to evolve, creating more moments for players to test their virtual racing skills against their real-world heroes.”

This update also welcomes back driver Daniel Ricciardo to the game along with an updated Singapore track. Also being included is the latest layout for the Marina Bay Circuit as the real-world corner changes will be reflected in the game. F1 World will offer five F1 Replay events throughout September. New studio-curated Scenario Events featuring Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant and Lando Norris will be offered. F1 World will continue to offer regular updates that earn players exclusive team and seasonal rewards including the recently added Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Livery.

Players can expect the third driver ratings update on September 19. Max Verstappen is still the current points leader by a wide margin and could actually have the title officially wrapped up by that point. Max Verstappen also shows off the lap in a video that can be viewed below. F1 23 launched back in June as EA and Codemasters have continued to update content regularly for the game. F1 World currently has challenges to be experienced that will unlock rewards. You can check out our review of F1 23 here. F1 23 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. F1 23 also saw the return of the narrative-based mode with the sequel, Braking Point 2. The Formula One season restarts at Circuit Zandvoort this weekend as practice is underway.