F1 Replay Now Available on F1 23

Today, EA Sports and Codemasters announced some updates and real-world challenges coming to the in-game hub known as F1 World in F1 23. The first F1 Replay is also available, which allows players to go back and relive previous races in the 2023 season. Players may take control of any of the 20 drivers in a replica Grand Prix, as the Bahrain Grand Prix is the first race to be featured. This means the starting grid will mirror what was seen during the actual race. Every week for the rest of the season, a new F1 Replay will be released within F1 World.

Along with F1 Replay comes a series of designed scenarios that feature fan-favorite drivers including George Russell (July 24), Fernando Alonso (July 31), Valtteri Bottas (August 8) and Oscar Piastri (August 22). These studio curated events will test the most veteran drivers on the circuit. Along with this, new pro-challenges will come at the end of August that includes in-game ghost laps from real F1 drivers. This will begin with EA Sports Ambassador and current F1 Championship leader and defending world champion Max Verstappen.

Leagues will be featured in a companion app starting today, as well. Players can create, join, schedule and manage custom multiplayer championships on the free EA Racenet App. The platform will also include ‘On-Demand’ league racing, which gives players the flexibility to race without having to schedule. AI will be re-introduced to the grid, as well, along with customization options and future telemetry data implementation allowing players to compare time trial laps against friends and rivals plus professional drivers.

“We are really excited to provide fans with new racing challenges, including the opportunity to test their skills against in-game ghost laps of real-world F1® drivers, starting with the current Championship leader,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Our new ‘Pro Challenge’ will become a key feature in ‘F1® World’ hub awarding racers both glory and exclusive items.”

EA Sports and Codemasters will continue to bring content into F1 World over the duration of at least the current F1 season. A new Driver Ratings update has gone into effect today, as well. A lot has changed in the past month as upgrades have gone into cars as we see some season staples fall and others who were lagging behind catch up, for example McLaren and Lando Norris with back-to-back podiums. Adding the F1 Replay will add more replay value as players have the opportunity to relive each race from the beginning of the season. You can check out our review of F1 23 here.