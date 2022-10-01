Face a Cosmic Threat in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s Story Trailer

Last month, we got a chance to go hands-on with the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and walked away impressed thanks to deeper exploration and the introduction of real-time elements to combat.

The extended demo also introduced us to the game’s main threat, Cursa, a mysterious and powerful cosmic being who is looking to spread “Darkmess” across the galaxy by capturing Sparks, the newly discovered Luma and Rabbid fusions that have their own unique powers. The new trailer below for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope teases that chaotic opening when Mario, his Mushroom Kingdom friends and the Rabbids are interrupted by Cursa’s arrival, and also shows more planets and characters that players will visit along their journey to save the galaxy.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on October 20 for Switch.