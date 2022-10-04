Face the New Mushroom Kingdom with the First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Thursday

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Illumination’s collaborative take on Super Mario Bros., and with the reveal that the movie is coming in April it’s about time we got our first look. We finally got an announcement from Nintendo that the trailer will premier in just a couple days in a mini Nintendo direct purely focused on the film with a world premier trailer. It’ll be interesting to finally hear the likes of Chris Pratt and others voicing the iconic characters of Mushroom Kingdom and see if they manage to fit the roles like people hope.

Tune in to the Nintendo Direct tomorrow at 1:05PM PT on October 6 to see the trailer reveal, and check out the official tweet with information below: