Faerie Afterlight Enchants Steam, Switch This September

Seeing as Gamescom is now over and fans still haven’t gotten any news about Hollow Knight: Silksong, it’s looking like metroidvania enthusiast still have a while to wait until they can get their hands on what many suspect will be the genre’s next top-tier release. That’s not necessarily the case though. Blasphemous 2 hit a few days ago to great effect, and now Fearie Afterlight is on its way to PC and Switch sometime next month.

Something has gone awry in the land of Lumina, leaving it and its inhabitants in dire straits. Fortunately, unlike a certain underground kingdom of bugs, Lumina’s fate is not yet sealed. If someone can go and recover the “Shards of Light” from the worlds towering titans, then it may yet be saved. Such is the quest that players will embark upon with the unlikely duo of Kimo and Wispy.

Actually, it may be that only Kimo and Wispy can take on the challenge, as Lumina’s dark caves, abyssal oceans and abandoned cities are all filled with dangers too varied for one person to overcome alone. Indeed players will need to master both character’ abilities in order to make their way through Faerie Afterlight and overcome its many powerful enemies.

Wispy is able to manipulate and arrange surfaces such as walls, platforms and even dead ends, while Kimo can repel and/or bounce off of those very same surfaces. It’s a powerful pair of talents, and it’s likely that players will need to learn to use both to their fullest before confronting the source of Lumina’s calamity.

As players make their way through Faerie Afterlight’s world, they will apparently have many chances to find many secrets stashed behind doors, out-of-the-way nooks, inconspicuous covered passages and other spaces that could easily be overlooked.

It’s going to take a combination of eagle eyes, creative ability use and perhaps even befriending certain enemies in order to find everything in Lumina. That last bit is definitely doable by the way; it seems players will in fact have the option to befriend many initially hostile creatures should they want to. Not everything can be befriended though, particularly the powerful, upgrade-carrying titans.

Again, Faerie Afterlight will be hitting Steam and Switch sometime in September. However, those who want to get a taste of what’s to come can go over to the game’s Steam page right now and try out a short demo for themselves. From what’s been shown in the gameplay trailer above, it looks like it’s at least worth a try.