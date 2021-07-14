Fall Guys Announces Season Five Theme Ahead of Full Reveal Next Week

For the past four months, Fall Guys has been transporting players to the distant future with their fourth season of themed levels and costumes, with a mid-season update in May that added cross-play functionality.

Now, Mediatonic is preparing players for the newest season of Fall Guys, as Season 5 will officially kick off on July 20. While there are plans for a livestream with the developer on July 19 that will go into further detail on the new events and outfits players can expect, the official Twitter account has already shared the first look at the fifth season, which is themed “Jungle Adventure.”

Wow… You solved #BigJigsawus in 1 hour and 12 minutes… The theme for Season 5 is JUNGLE ADVENTURE Here's the finished puzzle! pic.twitter.com/i23A0lie14 — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 13, 2021

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC and is coming to Xbox and Switch, be sure to check out our review.