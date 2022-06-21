Fall Guys Goes Free-to-Play, Launches on Xbox, Switch Today

For nearly two years, Fall Guys has offered PS4 and PC players countless rounds filled with beans jumping, grabbing and pushing past one another in race and survival events in order to win the crown and be the last one standing.

Early last year, Mediatonic revealed their plans to bring the arcade battle royale to Xbox and Switch in the near future, but an acquisition by Epic Games the following month ultimately pushed those plans to 2022. Today, in addition to being available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Xbox One, Fall Guys has also become a free-to-play title, offering full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms in addition to rewarding longtime players with legacy rewards.

This shift to free-to-play also coincides with the start of the newest season, which brings new events, obstacles, outfits and more to check out and unlock. The gameplay trailer below highlights some of the new levels, including the rotating Hex-A-Ring, Volleyfall, and Speed Circuit, while the Season Pass trailer shows off the free and premium rewards players can receive by levelling up, with crossover costumes from the likes of Assassin’s Creed and Among Us. Players who complete this season’s pass early will be granted access to the next one ahead of its start date, so even more emotes, celebrations and other goodies lie in wait for the most dedicated players.

