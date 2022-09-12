Fall Guys Season 2 Heads to Space this Week

Back in June, Mediatonic took their popular arcade battle royale and made it free for all players, including those on new platforms for the title such as Xbox and Switch.

Now, as Fall Guys prepares to wrap up its introductory free-to-play season, the developer is ready to take us to space as Fall Guys’ second season, Satellite Scramble, begins on all platforms on September 15. The main attraction of the upcoming season is eight new sci-fi themed levels, including Tiptoe Finale, Starchart, Pixel Painters, Cosmic Highway, Hyperdrive Heroes, Hex-a-terrestrial, Space Race and Frantic Factory. These levels will be littered with new obstacles such as Ion Thrusters, Hover Platforms and Trolleybots. Plus, with a new season comes the latest season pass, with plenty of futuristic costumes, emotes and celebrations to unlock, including costumes for Spock, Xenomorph and Hatsune Miku.

Be sure to check out the cinematic trailer for season 2 below, as well as our review for Fall Guys, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.