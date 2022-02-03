Fanatical Build Your Own Bundle for February Now Available

Fanatical’s monthly platinum bundles are usually great values for the dollar – and their latest includes some rarities in the bundle world. The tiered system lets players choose from three games for $9.99, five for $14.99, or get seven for $19.99. The games available to choose from include Iratus, Skeletal Avenger, Gedonia, Cardaclysm, Filament, Super Indie Karts, Fury of Dracula, Neighbours From Hell, Supraland, Coma 1/2, Sigma Theory, Barotrauma, The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead, Werewolf, and the Platformer Bundle.

This is the first bundle I can ever recall that gets you another bundle within an existing bundle. The platformer bundle includes Hob, Levelhead, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – making this one bundle alone an incredible value for the dollar. The MSRP on its contents alone for $69.99 and Impossible Lair is one of the finest side-scrolling platformers released in the past 10 years and feels a lot more like the original DKC trilogy than the Retro Studios-led games. Super Indie Karts is also a fantastic Mario Kart-like with indie characters and both a SNES and N64 art style for stages.