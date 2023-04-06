Fanatical Build Your Own Bundle Launches for April 2023

Fanatical’s newest build your own bundle is here and April’s offerings are pretty diverse. The nature of these bundles is that you’re able to build them up with multi-game tiers, and here, you can get three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99 and seven games for $19.99. The available games include Black Book, the Mega Man-esque Super Alloy Ranger, the action-platformer MAGO, Alwa’s Legacy, Treasures of the Aegean, Siege Survival, Gear shifters, Labyrithine, The Black Heart, Windbound, Lucy, House Builder, GOLF IT, Boomerang Fu and Right and Down. There’s a good amount of gameplay variety here overall, but 2D side-scrolling fans are eating good between Alloy Ranger, Alwa’s Legacy, and MAGO.