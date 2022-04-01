Fanatical Build Your Own Hidden Gems 2 Bundle Now Available

Fanatical’s had a great week of bundles and it continues with a new bundle focused on hidden gems. As with a lot of Fanatical bundles, it’s a multi-tiered affair with $1 getting you one game, $2.99 getting you five games, and $4.99 getting you 10 games – so every tier is a great value. The available games include Mad Tracks, Underland, Silence, Hextones, Its DLC, and its OST, AVICII Invector, Give Me More Pills, Mining Cats, Farm Kitten, Danger Scavenger, State of Mind, My Big Sister, Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse, The Pillars of the Earth, Skyhill, The Mims Beginning, Crazy Machines 3, Size Matters, Hidden and Shapes, Journey of a Roach, and PAW PAW PAW. AVICII Invector is the best games of the bunch alongside Mad Tracks, and those wanting a twin-stick shooter will enjoy Danger Scavenger.