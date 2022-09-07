Fanatical Build Your Own Labor Day Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical bundle is available that allows buyers to get one game for $1, five for $2.99, and 10 for $4.99. Those seeking some 3D platforming with an almost Tim Burton-esque design will be interested in Inirike, while Cats in Time offers up a variety of puzzles to find cats in an adventure similar to Captain Toad’s Treasure Tracker. Other games included here include Wounded, Odyssey, Save Room, Sky Fleet, Savage Halloween, She Sees Red, NARCOS, Company of Crime, Paven’s Hike, Wordle, The Book of Dread, The Corridor, Perfect Heist, and Muddledash. Savage Halloween is an 8-bit-esque run and guns hooter and one of the most approachable entries in that genre out there. There’s some nice variety offered up here overall.