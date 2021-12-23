Fanatical Build Your Own Party Bundle Now Available

Fanatical has a new bundle focusing on group fun with a multi-tier pricing structure. Buyers can get one game for $1, five games for $2.99, and 10 games for $4.99 from the assortment available. The available games include Party Hard, Party Hard 2, Videoball, River City Ransom Underground, SpeedRunners, Lethal League, What the Fork, Starwhal, Galaxy Champions TV, 12 Orbits, Muddledash, Ultra Foodmess, Capsule Force, Perfect Heist, Bleep Bloop, DiveKick, Heavy Burger, Extreme Exorcism, Headsnatchers, and Regular Human Basketball. There’s a healthy amount of variety here with shooting fans being in for a treat with Heavy Burger and Galaxy Champions, while brawler fans will love RCR Underground.