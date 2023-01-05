Fanatical Build Your Own Platinum Bundle Available for January 2023

Fanatical’s monthly platinum bundle has arrived for January and offers up a multi-tier setup to add games to your lineup. You can pick three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99, or seven games for $19.99 of the available offerings. The available games include Creaks, Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Organs Please,, Giants Uprising, Anvil Saga, When the Past Was Around, The Elder Scrolls Online, Alchemist Simulator, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, Death Road to Canada, Morrowind: Game of the Year Edition, Vanaris Tactics, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, A Juggler’s Tale, Escape From Naraka, Interrogation, Gigapocalypse Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat: Lumber,, and Homefront: The Revolution. Having played a few of the games here, Gunslinger is a great fast-paced FPS, while Homefront is a good campaign-centric FPS and if you want a completely insane sandbox game, you’re not going to get much crazier than Saints Row IV – and this version gives you all of its DLC.