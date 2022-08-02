Fanatical Build Your Own Summer Bundle 2022 Now Available

A new build your own bundle is available on Fanatical that offers up a ton of value for the money. This structure allows you to get one game for $1, five games for $2.99, and 10 games for $4.99. The games to choose from include Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Secret Government, Unmemory, War Pips, Monsters’ Den Godfall, Machinika Museum, Neversong, Learn Japaanese to Survive Trilogy, Conglomerate 451, DREAD Collection, Through the Woods, Deadly Days, Internet Cafe Simulator, Interplanetary, Haimrik, and Automachef. There’s a lot of variety offered up here with a mix of slower-paced games and more action-centric games like Neversong and Impossible Lair.