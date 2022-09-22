Fanatical Build Your Own Triple Pack Bundle 2 Now Available

Fanatical has a new triple pack bundle offering a choice of three games for only $3. Fanatical’s triple pack bundles can be a fantastic way to pick up a few different kinds of games for minimal money and this is no different. The available games this time around include Tokyo Xanadu, Aragami, Going Under, Unto the End, N++, War Pips, Riptide GP 2, Automachef, and Manual Samuel.

This is a great value for anyone wanting a watercraft racer as Riptide GP 2 is fantastic and feels very much like a WaveRace game with a bigger emphasis on tricks, while Aragami is a highly-stylized stealth game and Going Under is a top-tier rogue-lite with some hilarious writing underscoring the action.