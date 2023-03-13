Fanatical Build Your Own Triple Pack Bundle Now Available

A new build-a-bundle has hit Fanatical, allowing users to get three games for only $2.99. The games available include Pathologic 2, Playne, Samudra, I AM BREAD, STRANGER, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Golf Club Wasteland, Autonauts, Punch Club Deluxe Edition, Rebel Galaxy, Blood and Zombies, Game Dev Studio, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, and Payday 2. This makeshift bundle setup allows you to get a mix of relaxation with experiences like Playne and SAMUDRA, alongside more action-centric offerings like Cobra Kai and Payday 2. The latter remains one of the most fun team-based first-person shooters, while Cobra Kai offers up a fun beat-em-up experience.