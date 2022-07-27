Fanatical Build Your Own Triple Pack Bundle Now Available

A new triple pack-centric bundle is available on Fanatical enabling users to buy three of an available nine total games a rock-bottom $2.99 price point. Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, FAR: Lone Sails, Aragami, Wayward Souls, Shadow Tactics, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Mindustry, SLAIN, and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead are available. Those seeking action will enjoy Wayward Souls, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, and SLAIN, while those wanting a slower, more tension-filled experience can get that with the stealth-heavy Aragami. Those wanting a tactical time will enjoy Shadow Tactics and Mindustry. There’s a lot of variety offered up here and it’s full of stuff you don’t see bundled a ton – like Aragami.