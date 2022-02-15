Fanatical Build Your Own Very Positive Bundle 2 Now Available

A new multi-tiered very positive bundle has hit Fanatical and it offers up a lot of gaming variety at various price points. This bundle allows you to get one game for $1, five for $2.99, and 10 for $4.99 from a large variety of games. Machinika Museum, War Pips, Vasara Collection, Undead Horde, Tales From Off-Peak City, Cosmic Star Heroine, Tesla Vs. Lovecraft, Biolab Wars, Fling to the Finish, Offraod Mania, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Diorama Builder Premium Edition, DREAD Collection, DEX, Cook, Serve Delicious 2, XIII Classic, Untold Stories, Creepy Tale, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, and Fun With Ragdolls: The Game are offered up.

In terms of quality, Biolab Wars, Vasara Collection, Cosmic Star Heroine, Tesla vs. Lovecraft, XIII, Cook Serve Delicious 2, and Giana Sisters are top-shelf. Diorama Builder is a fantastic curiosity buy and something I wouldn’t normally think about getting – but after seeing that kind of art style work so well with Fantasian, it seems like a great pickup for those who ever had a thought about making a diorama. It also includes its soundtrack – making it a good value overall.