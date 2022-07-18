Fanatical Favorites Build Your Own Bundle Launches

A new Fanatical bundle has launched with a wide variety of fan-favorite games in a multi-tiered structure. Players can get two games for $6.99, three for $9.99 or five for $14.99. The available games include Graveyard Keeper, Buddy Simulator 1984, Barotrauma, The Falconner and its Hunter DLC, Crumble, While True: Learn, Song of Horror, Constructor Plus, Asterix and Obelix XXL Remastered, Door Kickers Action Squad and Door Kickers, Tropic 5, Praetorians, Lethal League Blaze, Lacuna, Warborn, Streamer Life Simulator, Commandos 2, Dead Island, Unrailed, and Partisans 1941. There is a lot of tactical fun to be had here, while platforming fans may enjoy Crumble and the legendary European duo of Asterix and Obelix on PC.