Fanatical Favorites Build Your Own Bundle Now Available

A new favorites-filled bundle is available on Fanatical. This multi-tier bundle setup lets you buy two games for $6.99, three for $9.99, five for $14.99, and 10 for $24.99 – making that the best overall deal if a lot of games interest you. There’s a lot of diversity in this bundle and some high-quality games too. Buyers can choose between Gedonia, Streets of Rogue, Super Indie Karts, Filament, Skeletal Avenger, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Falconner and its Hunter DLC, Valfaris, Fury of Dracula, Iratus, Creeper World II, Some Distant Memory, Cyanide and Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Just Cause 3, Neighbours From Hell, Nimbatus, Liberated, Can’t Drive This, As Far as the Eye, Supraland, Taxi Chaos, Reel Fishing, Out of Space, and Gloria Victis. Super Indie Karts, Just Cause 3, Streets of Rogue, Falconeer, Wild Guns Reloaded, Valfaris, Supraland, and Taxi Chaos are excellent buys for this bundle and offer up a lot of fun in a variety of different genres.