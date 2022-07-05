Fanatical Indiependence Build Your Own Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical build your own bundle is available with some impressive savings across a value-packed series of tiers. You can get a single game for $1, five for $2.99, or 10 for $4.99 – which is a heck of a small price to pay for most of the titles offered up here on their own. The available titles include a Siberia Triple Pack with all three games as a single “game” here, Super Chicken Jumper, Flackback, SEUM, The Innsmouth Case, Fictorum, Tinytopia, Moon Hunters, Cat Quest, Degrees of Separation, Dumpy and Bumpy, Cosmic Star Heroine, The Music Machine, Stygian, Disciples, God’s Trigger, HEAL, Pure Farming 2018, Brawling, and Techbeat Heart.

Those wanting a different take on Hotline Miami will enjoy God’s Trigger, while Brawlout should satisfy those with a Smash-like craving. Techbeat Heart is a unique fast-paced shoot-em-up, and Cosmic Star Heroine is a top-tier sci-fi RPG that feels right at home to anyone who loves the original Phantasy Star games. Anyone seeking something similar to the original SimCity games with a bit more of a modernized feel will love Tinytopia, and cinematic platforming fans can never go wrong with the original Flashback. Moon Hunters offers up a co-op overhead RPG game akin to the overhead Zeldas, but with a richer pixel art style. Those wanting a 3D interactive adventure can’t do much better than the Siberia pack for a single dollar.