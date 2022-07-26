Fanatical Killer Bundle 23 Now Available

A new Killer bundle has hit Fanatical and offers up six games for an incredible low price of $3.49. The six titles are Nomad Survival, The Ramp, Everhood, Grand Mountain Adventure, Valfaris, and Sparklite – creating one of the more diverse bundles out there. In the case of Grand Mountain Adventure, you have a title that isn’t put on massive discounts like this very often and winds up offering an overhead ski-filled adventure. Those wanting a more action-centric overhead Zelda will love Sparklite, while Valfaris offer a run and gun experience with a kick-ass metal soundtrack. Everhood is an interesting neon-soaked RPG, while The Ramp offers up simple skating thrills. There is a lot to enjoy with this bundle.