Fanatical Killer Bundle 24 Now Available

A new killer bundle is available on Fanatical and offers up nearly $150 worth of games for a mere $5. There’s a ton of variety here from shooters to empire-building as well. The games included are Survive the Nights, Interstellar Space: Genesis, Deliver Us the Moon, Unexplored 2, Darkwood, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and Anuchard. In the case of Gunslinger, you have a fantastic fast-paced first-person shooter, while those wanting something a bit different in a JRPG will love Anuchard. It’s an action-centric game with some puzzle-solving and even on sale right now on Steam is twice the cost of just getting it in this bundle.