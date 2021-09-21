Fanatical Launches Build Your Own Backstage Bundle

A new pick and mix bundle has hit Fanatical, focusing on party-themed games. This bundle lets you grab three games for $4.99, five games for $7.99, or seven games for $9.99. The game lineup includes Nine Parchments, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, Party Hard 2, SENSE, Afterparty, Blue Fire, Out of Space, The Exceed Collection, Dark Devotion, White Noise 2, Iron Danger, Doorkickers, Book of Demons, Synergia, Boreal Blade, Ziggurat, Neverending Nightmares, State of Mind, Train Valley 2, One Finger Death Punch 2, Cluster Truck, and Party Hard. Blue Fire is a fantastic 3D Hollow Knight-style game, while Nine Parchments offers up a Diablo-esque experience with a bit more of a fantasy setting.