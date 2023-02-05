Fanatical Launches Build Your Own Platinum Bundle for February 2023

Fanatical’s monthly Platinum bundles are a great value and this month’s offers up some new games that are pretty fantastic. The nature of the multi-tier bundle is that you can spend $9.99 to get three games, $14.99 to get five games, or $19.99 to get seven games from the available roster. The available titles include the remarkable ITORAH, Metamorphosis, The Council: Complete Edition, The Surge: Complete Edition Minute of Minds, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE Fallout Classic Collection, Fallout 3: GOTY Edition, Trials of Fire, Trudograd, Aquarist, The Citadel, Airport CO, Spirit of the Island, Charterstone, and DUSK. I loved my time with ITORAH and that game alone is worth at least spending $10 on a bundle tier for if you want a different kind of Metroidvania experience.