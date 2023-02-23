Fanatical Launches Massive Safe in Our World 2023 Charity Bundle

A new charity-focused bundle has hit Fanatical – offering 24 games for only $12. The goal is to raise awareness of mental health issues and the games offered up include Plate Up, Turbo Golf Racing, Spiritfarer, The Last Campfire, Strange Brigade, Indivisible, Kingdom Two Crowns, Eternal Threads, WhiteDay, Field of Glory II, Warhammer 40,000 Gladius: Relics of War, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, Soul Axiom, A Little Golf Journey, Murder by Numbers, Chivalry, Songbringer, STONE, Rescue Party Live, Rise of the Slime, SteelRats, Hue, Teacup, Perfect, and Arcade Paradise’s self-titled EP.

There is a lot of variety here, with some higher-dollar games including Turbo Golf Racing and Plate Up, while those wanting a 3D platforming adventure can enjoy Ice Age.