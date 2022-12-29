Fanatical Launches Mythic Build Your Own Bundle

Fanatical has a new build your own bundle available with a wide variety of games on tap. The nature of the build your own bundle allows you to get one game for $1, five games for $2.99, or ten games for $4.99 – making that the best overall value if there are several games either you or friends want. The games available include Undungeon, Mists of Noyah, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Pendula Swing, Hero of the Kington: The Lost Tales 1 or 2, Squid’s Odyssey, Peachleaf Pirates, Undead Horde, Mana Spark, Styx: Master of Shadows, Tangledeep, Epistory, Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor, Chicken Assassin Reloaded, Aurion, Space Rangers HD, Jotun,, King’s Bounty: Crossworlds, Zombie Party, The Hex, King’s Bounty: Armored Princess, Paw Paw Paw, Red Bow, Beat Cop, The Deed II, and Flashback (original).

Unlike a lot of the build your own bundles, there aren’t a slew of ciller apps here – but the Styx games are fun gothic adventures, and Mana Spark is a cool overhead twin-stick game. You can’t go wrong with Beat Cop for some point and click fun and the original Flashback is always worth $1. Tangledeep is probably the finest puzzle-platformer offered here beyond Flashback, and Mists of Noyah looks like a fantastic action-platformer.