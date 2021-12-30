Fanatical New Year Bundle

Fanatical has a new bundle closing out 2021 with some great savings. Buyers can get one game for $1, five games for $2.99, and 10 games for $4.99 – making it an amazing value overall if you just want a few games available. The available games include Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Virgo Versus the Zodiac, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, Nephise: Ascension, A Robot Named Fight, Rogue Explorer, The Vagrant, Hob, Crashlands, The Void, Fighting Fantasy, Donuts Justice, Crash Drive 3, Shadows: Awakening, Gunman Tales, Republique, Fighting Fantasy Legends, Jewel Match Atlantis, Mushroom Wars, Dungeons 3, Regency Solitaire, Knock-Knock, Stygian, and SWINE HD.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is the big game here, but A Robot Named Fight is a top-shelf Metroidvania with rogue-like elements, Hob offers up 3D action and puzzle-platforming, and The Vagrant offers up a must-play for anyone who loves Vanillaware games like Odin Sphere and Muramasa: The Demon Blade. It’s a low-key well-crafted game that never gets much credit.