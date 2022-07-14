Fanatical Platformers Bundle Now Available

A brand-new Fanatical Platformers bundle is available and offers up a slew of games for a single flat price instead of their usual multi-tier setup. For a mere $2.99, you can get ROCKETRON, Warriorb, Helheim Hassle, n++, Underland: The Climb, JOGGERNAUTS, and the real shining star here – Double Cross. Those looking for an intense acton-platformer will find a lot to enjoy with ROCKETRON, while Double Cross focuses more on precise platforming with a bit more style. Those wanting a puzzle-platformer will enjoy Helheim Hassle, while WarriOrb offers up a blend of rolling and platforming to make itself stand out. There’s a lot of fun to be had here with each game offered up.