Fanatical Platinum Bundle Hits for October 2022

A new multi-tier build your own bundle has hit Fanatical and it includes some titles we don’t usually see in bundles ever. You can get three of the available games for $9.99, five for $14.99, or seven for $19.99. The available games include Death and Taxes, Defend the Rook, Obsidian Prince, Severed Steel, Tandem, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Godstrike, Mara, Luck be a Landlord, Bear Hunter, Siege the Day, The Escapists 1 and 2, Elderborn, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Mayhem in Single Valley, PC Building Simulator, Super Blood Hockey, and Perfect Heist 2.

FPS fans will be in heaven with Youngblood and Severed Steel, while those seeking a 16-bit-esque hockey thrill will want to check out Super Blood Hockey. There are a lot of neat tactical games here too, including Defend the Rook for chess fans, and Obsidian Prince for those who enjoy deckbuilders. If you want a quicker pace, check out Godstrike.