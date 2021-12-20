Fanatical Quest VR Bundle Now Available

Oculus Quest VR games don’t get a massive sale – and are almost-never thrown in a bundle. For the first time, Fanatical has a bundle bringing eight games for $14.99. Given that every game included costs close to that, this is a fantastic deal if you want even one of the games offered up. $14.99 gets you Zombieland: Headshot Fever, Ghost Giant, Death Lap, Accounting+, Skyworld Kingdom Brawl, Gadgeteer, SculptrVR, Gloomy Eyes, and a 60% coupon for Zero Caliber: Reloaded on Fanatical. There’s a lot of variety here and Zombieland looks like the real great value here – although Skyworld looks like a ton of fun as well.