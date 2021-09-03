Fanatical September Platinum Build Your Own Bundle Now Available

An all-new Build Your Own Platinum Bundle has hit Fanatical for September – and it’s a must for anyone wanting some Shantae action on PC. Three of the listed games can be purchases for $9.99, while five can be had for $14.99 and seven four $19.99. The available games include Shantae 1/2 Genie Hero: Ultimate Edition, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Beautiful Desolation, Before Your Eyes, Encodya, Change, Valfaris, The House of Da Vinci, Quest Hunter Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Everspace, Creeper World III, Fury Unleashed, Gloria Victis, Kill It With Fire, Truberbrook, and Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition. Side-scrolling action fans will love the Shantae, Mighty Switch Force, and Valfaris while adventure fans will enjoy the AC games.