Fanatical Showcase Bundle Now Available

Fanatical’s Bundlefest continues with a showcase bundle offering up six games for one low price. For a mere $3.99, players can get Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Tower of Time, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Orwell, Torchlight, and Livelock. This offers up a blend of a gorgeous tactical adventure in Shadow Tactics, an isometric adventure in both Tower of Time and Torchlight, a tactical 3D battler in Deadlock, a thrilling brain-teaser in Orwell, and an overhead fast-paced battle in Livelock. There’s a lot of meat on the bones in these games and the price can’t be beat.