Fanatical’s Killer Bundle 19 Now Available

A new killer bundle has hit Fanatical and features a diverse array of games – including a new one. Tier 1 of the bundle is $4.99 and includes Iconoclasts, Fell Seal, WWI Tannenberg, Golf It, Heroes of Hammerwatch, Tacoma, Moonrise, and Crash Drive 3. The second tier includes Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 and its season pass for $6.75 alongside everything else. Fell Seal is a fantastic tactical RPG, while Iconoclasts is a low-key top-notch Metroidvania. Players craving an atmospheric adventure will love Tacoma, and Crash Drive 3 is a brand-new action-filled racer that just came out in July for $19.99 – making it an amazing value for inclusion here on its own.