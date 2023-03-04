Fanatical’s March Platinum Collection Bundle Offers Up Variety

A new Platinum Collection build your own bundle has launched for March with a ton of game variety in it.You can get three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99 and seven games for $19.99 from a large selection. There is No Light, Love Esquire, JackMove, Gal Gun 2, Imposter Factory, SuchART, ATONE, Perfect Gold, the Freebird Adventures Triple Pack of To the Moon, A Bird Story, and Finding Paradise offers up three tear-jerks, LAKE, Bound By Blades, Tunguska, I SEE RED, TRIGON, GAMEDEC, Cathedral, Chicken Police, and The Letter round out an impressive roster. There is a nice mix of action, RPGs with games like Jack Move, oddities like SuchArt that allow for some creativity and games with low stock that you may just want to grab early if you have interest in them like Love Esquire, Gal-Gun 2, and Perfect Gold.