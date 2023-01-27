Fangamer Shares Brand New Pizza Tower Merchandise Following Indie Release

Fans of the various Wario Land styled platformers have been excited for Pizza Tower for quite some time now. Following its recent release, Fangamer has unveiled their collaboration with the title which includes a slew of unique goodies for those who are enjoying their time! They only have three items for the title currently but it’s a charming assortment of a t-shirt, stuffed toy and pin all featuring the iconic main character Peppino. It’s always nice to see indies get this level of love right out the gate, especially with such a strong following its had for the years of development it’s had,

Check out Pizza Tower out on PC now and take a look at Fangamer’s merchandise right here!