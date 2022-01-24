Fans Invited to Dive Into A Memoir Blue on March 24

Cloisters Interactive will be launching their “interactive poem,” A Memoir Blue, on March 24 for all major platforms. The game follows the personal journey of Miriam, an athlete who’s caught up in memories of her mother. It seems something in her past created some distance between the young woman and her mother, and now she must not only trace back the cause but also reconnect with her inner self in order to mend the damage.

This is expressed in-part though A Memoir Blue’s mix of 3D and hand-drawn visuals, used primarily to contrast the adult Miriam with her younger self. This will likely be an experience like that of GRIS or RiME in that it’s meant to bring out the feels in its players, so those considering giving A Memoir in Blue a try should probably keep that in mind. Have a quick look at the latest trailer below for a taste of what’s in store here.