FAR: Changing Tides Sets Out For All Platforms Today

Fans of FAR: Lone Sails can finally return to the FAR universe today with the launch of FAR: Changing Tides. In this newest title from Okomotive, players captain a ramshackle vessel across a wholly flooded world in search of something better.

As Toe, the lone boy who keeps the vessel going, players will see their ship both across the waves and under them as they solve puzzles, explore the remains of lost civilization and brave the harsh conditions of the sea. Where Toe is going and what exactly it is that he’s hoping to accomplish aren’t plainly clear here at the outset, but it’s likely that all will become plain as players follow him along his journey.

FAR: Changing Tides. is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.