Far Cry 6 Gets a Bit More Maniacal Today with the Launch of Pagan: Control

There’s no doubt that the true stars of Ubisoft’s Far Cry series are its villains. From Vaas Montenegro’s manic outbursts to Joseph Seed’s ice-cold and iron-clad conviction, it’s probably not too much of stretch to say that they command a player’s attention whenever they’re on-screen. Now, Far Cry fans are getting the chance to see things from their point of view via Far Cy 6’s season pass. Players got another taste of bedlam with the release of Vaas: Insanity back in November, and today they get to see what too much power can do to a man in Pagan: Control.

As Pagan Min, players will fight their way through through the man’s own disturbed mind in search of his daughter: Lakshmana. Ubisoft says that the DLC features an “experience inspired by the roguelite genre,” so perhaps players (and Min) will have to endure a few failures before finally reaching his goal.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.